PHC Grants Protective Bail To KP CM Till March 5
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Peshawar High Court on Tuesday approved the protective bail request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur until March 5.
A bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Salahuddin heard the plea for protective bail.
The petitioner's lawyer and the Advocate General appeared in court, while CM Ali Amin Gandapur was absent.
The court emphasized that, as per legal requirements, the petitioner must appear in person. It granted a new date for the hearing but stated that the applicant must be present for the protective bail to be considered further.
Following this, the court approved the protective bail request until March 5 and adjourned the hearing.
