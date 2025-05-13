PHC grants protective bail to MNA Iqbal Afridi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Peshawar High Court on Tuesday approved protective bail for PTI Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Iqbal Afridi.

The hearing on Afridi's petition, seeking case details and protective bail, was conducted by Acting Chief Justice SM Attiq Shah and Justice Muhammad Ijaz Khan. After hearing arguments, the court granted protective bail to the PTI lawmaker.

The court also directed the Federal government to submit a comprehensive report on the cases against Afridi within 14 days.

During the hearing, Bashir Khan Wazir Advocate, counsel for the petitioner, stated that Afridi is an elected MNA and needs to attend parliamentary sessions in Islamabad.

He expressed concerns over his client’s possible arrest and requested protective bail.

Acting Chief Justice Shah inquired about the petitioner’s return from Islamabad. Afridi responded that he had gone on April 29, but had to return after the Punjab police arrived.

Following the arguments, the court granted protective bail to Iqbal Afridi and directed the federal government to present its report within two weeks.