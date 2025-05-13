Open Menu

PHC Grants Protective Bail To MNA Iqbal Afridi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM

PHC grants protective bail to MNA Iqbal Afridi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Peshawar High Court on Tuesday approved protective bail for PTI Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Iqbal Afridi.

The hearing on Afridi's petition, seeking case details and protective bail, was conducted by Acting Chief Justice SM Attiq Shah and Justice Muhammad Ijaz Khan. After hearing arguments, the court granted protective bail to the PTI lawmaker.

The court also directed the Federal government to submit a comprehensive report on the cases against Afridi within 14 days.

During the hearing, Bashir Khan Wazir Advocate, counsel for the petitioner, stated that Afridi is an elected MNA and needs to attend parliamentary sessions in Islamabad.

He expressed concerns over his client’s possible arrest and requested protective bail.

Acting Chief Justice Shah inquired about the petitioner’s return from Islamabad. Afridi responded that he had gone on April 29, but had to return after the Punjab police arrived.

Following the arguments, the court granted protective bail to Iqbal Afridi and directed the federal government to present its report within two weeks.

Recent Stories

Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

2 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

2 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

2 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

3 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

8 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

15 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

17 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

17 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

17 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan