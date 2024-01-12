Open Menu

PHC Grants Protective Bail To Mushtaq Ghani

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court on Friday granted protective bail to former Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

The two-member bench comprising Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Waqar Ahmad during a hearing of an application granted protective bail to Mushtaq Ghani.

The lawyer for Mushtaq Ghani told the court that Mushtaq Ghani was in London and wanted to come back to Pakistan. He said the applicant may be granted a new passport and not to be arrested on his return.

Justice Shakeel Ahmad in his remarks said the court gave the applicant a deadline and he has to come back to the country on time adding that Mushtaq Ghani has to land at Peshawar airport.

According to the court’s verdict Mushtaq Ghani must return to the country by 22nd January and with the expiry of the date, the order will stand as cancelled. The court also issued directives that Mushtaq Ghani should not be arrested on his arrival.

