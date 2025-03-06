PHC grants protective bail to PTI lawmakers until April 15

The Peshawar High Court on Thursday granted protective bail to several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers until April 15. These lawmakers were facing multiple cases filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Punjab Police

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Sibtullah Khan, heard the petitions of PTI Members of the National Assembly Shehryar Afridi, Dawar Kundi, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly member Sohail Afridi.

The court granted them protective bail and instructed them to appear before the relevant courts.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General informed the court that, according to FIA’s report, no case was registered against Shehryar Afridi. However, the Ministry of Interior confirmed that eight FIRs were filed against him in Islamabad. Based on this response, the court disposed of his case.

In Dawar Kundi’s case, the Attorney General’s office presented details, revealing that three FIRs were registered against him in Dera Ismail Khan.

The court barred authorities from arresting him until April 15 and instructed him to appear before the relevant courts.

Meanwhile, PTI’s female lawmaker, Shandana Gulzar, approached the Peshawar High Court regarding a case filed against her under the Cyber Crime Act in Punjab.

The acting Chief Justice granted her protective bail until March 23 and directed her to appear before the relevant court. Authorities were ordered not to arrest her until the specified date.

In the case of PTI provincial assembly member Sohail Afridi, the Attorney General informed the court that there were no cases against him in Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Department, Rawalpindi, or FIA. However, the Ministry of Interior confirmed six cases against him in Islamabad.

The court barred his arrest until April 15 and directed him to appear in court.

Additionally, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Population Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali, also received protective bail until April 15.

The court asked the relevant authorities to provide details of cases against him.