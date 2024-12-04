PHC Grants Protective Bail To PTI Leaders
Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 11:10 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and former Minister of State Shehryar Afridi.
The bench, comprising Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar, heard the plea for protective bail filed by PTI leaders.
The court approved bail for Asad Qaiser, Afridi, and Shahram Tarakai, along with Provincial Minister for education Faisal Tarakai and other party members.
In addition to granting bail, the court has directed Federal agencies to provide detailed reports of any pending cases against the petitioners.
APP/adi
