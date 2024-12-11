Open Menu

PHC Grants Protective Bail To Salman Akram Raja

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday granted a one-month protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

The hearing on the bail plea was conducted by Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel stated that eight FIRs had been registered against Salman Akram Raja, and transit bail had already been obtained. However, he mentioned uncertainty about additional cases beyond the known eight.

In response, the court granted a one-month protective bail, instructing the police not to arrest Raja in the listed cases.

Recent Stories

LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab

LHC stops dog culling campaign across Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in In ..

Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in India

11 minutes ago
 JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Has ..

JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Hassan Niazi’s sister guilty in ..

19 minutes ago
 Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake C ..

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers

53 minutes ago
 George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat ..

George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..

57 minutes ago
 WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country ..

WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts

1 hour ago
vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

1 hour ago
 Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

4 hours ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

4 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan