PHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday granted a one-month protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

The hearing on the bail plea was conducted by Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel stated that eight FIRs had been registered against Salman Akram Raja, and transit bail had already been obtained. However, he mentioned uncertainty about additional cases beyond the known eight.

In response, the court granted a one-month protective bail, instructing the police not to arrest Raja in the listed cases.