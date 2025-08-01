PHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja until August 19 and barred authorities from arresting him.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Dr.

Khurshid Iqbal heard Raja's petition seeking details of cases registered against him.

The court also issued notices to the Federal government and other respondents, directing them to submit reports by the next hearing.

Speaking to media after the hearing, he reiterated his commitment to the Constitution and democracy.