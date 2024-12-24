Open Menu

PHC Grants Protective Bail To Shahryar Afridi, Shahram Tarkai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 12:10 PM

PHC grants protective bail to Shahryar Afridi, Shahram Tarkai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The division bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) here Tuesday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (PTI) leaders Shahram Tarkai, Faisal Tarkai, Shaharyar Afridi, Iqbal Afridi and Sohail Afridi.

Their bail was approved by the division bench comprising Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed.

The bail application of the PTI leaders were approved till January 12. The court sought reply from the concerned authorities on next date of hearing.

APP/fam

