PHC grants protective bails to Saif, Mashal, Umar Ayub

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Friday granted protective bails to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advisors Muhammad Ali Saif and Mashal Yousafzai and MNA Umar Ayub for three weeks and directed them to appear in the relevant courts.

The Opposition leader in the National Assembly Umar Ayub informed the court that he wanted to attend the assembly session but he was fearing to be arrested due to his nomination in 22 different cases against him.