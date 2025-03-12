Open Menu

PHC Grants Time To Lawyer In Acting Chief Justice, Judges’ Seniority Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday accepted a lawyer’s request for time in a case challenging the appointment of the Acting Chief Justice and the alleged impact on judges’ seniority.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Irshad Ali and Justice Fazal Subhan heard petitions regarding the appointment of the Acting Chief Justice and concerns over judicial seniority.

During the hearing, Advocate Malik Suleman argued that the appointment of the Acting Chief Justice and the violation of the judges’ seniority list had been challenged.

He stated that necessary documents related to the seniority list had been submitted, but the Registrar’s Office had raised objections.

The lawyer further noted that they had not yet received a copy of the objections. Once provided, they would address the concerns raised by the Registrar’s Office and requested additional time to do so.

Granting the request, the court allowed time for the petitioner’s lawyer to address the Registrar’s objections and adjourned the hearing indefinitely.

