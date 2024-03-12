Open Menu

PHC Grants Transit Bail To PTI Senator Shibli Faraz

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PHC grants transit bail to PTI Senator Shibli Faraz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has granted transit bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz, directing him to present himself before the relevant courts within 20 days.

Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan presided over the bail plea of Shibli Faraz.

During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer, Naeem Panjota, apprised the court that Shibli Faraz is facing over 20 cases of various natures. While expressing his client's intent to cooperate with the courts, the lawyer highlighted concerns regarding potential arrest.

It was disclosed that these cases against Shibli Faraz span across multiple cities in Punjab, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

In response, the court granted bail to Shibli Faraz upon the submission of a surety bond worth one lakh rupees, with the condition to appear before the relevant courts within the stipulated 20-day period.

