UrduPoint.com

PHC Grants Two Days To Governor To Respond On Date For KP Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PHC grants two days to Governor to respond on date for KP polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday granted two more days' time to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Hajji Ghulam Ali to respond in writing to petition seeking orders for the latter to fix the date for provincial assembly's elections.

A two-judge bench of the PHC, comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Syed Arshad Ali, was hearing petitions filed by PTI leaders seeking date for holding the elections of KP Assembly within 90 days.

PTI leaders including former Federal minister Shibli Faraz, provincial ministers Shaukat Yousafzai and Atif Khan, and ex-governor Shah Farman appeared in the PHC.

The bench asked why governor didn't submit his reply in the case.

Advocate General informed the court that Governor Hajji Ghulam Ali was in Mansehra. He arrived last night and will submit reply within two days.

During the proceedings, the PHC remarked that governor has two days to respond in the case. "Those who don't want to respond, don't respond, the bench will hear the case," remarked Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim.

The bench remarked that it will hear the case from Monday. The court adjourned the hearing till February 20.

On February 14, PHC had asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and governor to file written replies by Thursday (Feb 16) in response to a PTI petition seeking the announcement of a date for elections in the province.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Mansehra Arshad Ali Ghulam Ali February From Court

Recent Stories

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on ..

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on pension, social security syst ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

2 hours ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

3 hours ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.