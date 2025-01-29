PHC halts medicine supply tender process for govt hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has imposed a ban on the tender process for supplying medicines to government hospitals.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Waqar Ahmad Wednesday heard the case related to the supply of medicines to public hospitals.

The court directed that tenders of companies proven to have supplied counterfeit medicines should be halted and issued a notice to the health department.

Petitioner’s counsel, Advocate Shumail Ahmad Butt, argued that the health department had allowed a company, previously banned for supplying counterfeit medicines, to participate in the government supply process.

He stated that, according to the rules, a company whose medicines are declared counterfeit or substandard cannot be awarded a supply contract.

Under the Provision of Superior Drug Act, such companies are completely prohibited from supplying medicines to the government hospitals.

The lawyer further highlighted that in the 25/2024 medicine supply advertisement, a crucial clause was removed by the health department, allowing a previously banned company to participate in the tender process. He stressed that granting a contract to such a company could have severe consequences for public health, affecting the lives of people.

The Peshawar High Court while suspending the tender process until the next hearing, issued a notice to the health department, seeking a response.

APP/vak