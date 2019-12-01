UrduPoint.com
PHC Has Sealed 22,600 Quack Businesses So Far

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 05:30 PM

PHC has sealed 22,600 quack businesses so far

LAHORE, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed over 22,600 businesses of quacks across the province so far, according to official sources.

The PHC sources said the commission also imposed Rs 460 million fine on quacks. The teams visited more than 51,000 hospitals and clinics etc.

Meanwhile, it registered more than 33,000 small and big hospitals, basic health units, clinics of individual doctors, homeopaths, Hakeems, Pathological and Radiological Diagnostic Centres, out of which 18,000 had licences.

Sources said that at present 47,000 hospitals, basic health units, doctors clinics, laboratories, Hakeem and homeopaths were operating in Punjab.

It said that the PHC was trying to register all stakeholders in a minimum time period.

As per the procedure, sources said that within 14 days of receiving any application from a hospital or an individual doctor or homeopaths, the commission issued conditional registration after physical verification and evaluation of the health facility.

It said that the PHC arranged training and capacity building of the persons on minimum service delivery standard after that final registration and licence was awarded to them.

The commission had so far imparted training to more than 9,000 persons affiliated with health profession.

