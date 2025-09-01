PHC hears 11 petitions on missing persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday heard 11 petitions regarding missing persons.

The hearing was conducted by Justice Kamran Hayat MianKhel.

During the proceedings, the Assistant Attorney General, Additional Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and focal persons from the Home Department and police appeared before the court.

A female petitioner informed the court that she had approached the police station to lodge an FIR, but the police refused to register the case.

The court questioned why the Station House Officer (SHO) failed to conduct an inquiry if the individual was missing, adding that at least a brief report could have been prepared.

The Additional Advocate General stated that all reports are compiled and forwarded to the Home Department, which often leads to delays.

The court issued notices to the Federal and provincial governments, as well as all other relevant parties, directing them to submit their reports. The hearing was adjourned until September 12, 2025.

