Open Menu

PHC Hears Petition On Powers, Tenure Extension Of KP LG Representatives

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM

PHC hears petition on powers, tenure extension of KP LG representatives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday heard a petition regarding the transfer of powers and the three-year extension in the tenure of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s local government representatives. The hearing was presided over by Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Fazal Subhan.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that his clients, comprising elected mayors and tehsil chairmen, have completed three years in office but have yet to be granted their administrative powers.

He informed the court that the extension of their tenure without transferring powers is both unconstitutional and unjust.

The counsel further stated that financial funds have also not been released to the elected representatives.

He mentioned that the Advocate General had previously indicated ongoing discussions on the matter.

However, Additional Advocate General Muhammad Inam Yousafzai denied that any such statement was made from their side. At this, Justice Ejaz Anwar remarked that the Advocate General’s statement was on record and forms part of the court order, warning that such denials should be avoided in the future.

The petitioner’s lawyer requested the court to adjourn the hearing due to the ongoing consultations and the unavailability of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Granting the request, the court adjourned the hearing.

Recent Stories

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

3 minutes ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

21 minutes ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

27 minutes ago
 Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to ..

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

8 hours ago
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

17 hours ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

17 hours ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

17 hours ago
 CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

18 hours ago
 Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

18 hours ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan