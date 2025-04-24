PHC Hears Petition On Powers, Tenure Extension Of KP LG Representatives
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday heard a petition regarding the transfer of powers and the three-year extension in the tenure of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s local government representatives. The hearing was presided over by Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Fazal Subhan.
During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that his clients, comprising elected mayors and tehsil chairmen, have completed three years in office but have yet to be granted their administrative powers.
He informed the court that the extension of their tenure without transferring powers is both unconstitutional and unjust.
The counsel further stated that financial funds have also not been released to the elected representatives.
He mentioned that the Advocate General had previously indicated ongoing discussions on the matter.
However, Additional Advocate General Muhammad Inam Yousafzai denied that any such statement was made from their side. At this, Justice Ejaz Anwar remarked that the Advocate General’s statement was on record and forms part of the court order, warning that such denials should be avoided in the future.
The petitioner’s lawyer requested the court to adjourn the hearing due to the ongoing consultations and the unavailability of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Granting the request, the court adjourned the hearing.
