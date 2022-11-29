PHC holds advocacy seminars on healthcare issue

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) organized advocacy seminars "PHC Regulatory Framework for Quality Assurance in Healthcare" highlighting the role of medical and dental colleges.

According to a press release issued here, the seminars were attended by senior faculty members of both colleges including Quaid-e-Azam Medical and Dental College (QAMC), and Bahawalpur Medical and Dental College (BMDC). Chairman board of Directors BMDC M Asif Mukhtar was also present.

Narrating the role of healthcare institutions, Principal QAMC, Prof-Dr. Sofia Farrukh lauded the advocacy seminar initiative taken by the PHC in facilitating and mobilising the healthcare institutions for the implementation of minimum service delivery standards (MSDS), as developed by the PHC in order to improve the quality of healthcare services and ensure patient safety. She also acknowledged the PHC's participatory approach to developing MSDS through consultation with the stakeholders.

Chief Executive Officer Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz explained the background and genesis of the PHC and underlined the need for a paradigm shift in the working of the HCEs. He appreciated the active participation of the faculty members of the two medical colleges of Bahawalpur in understanding the PHC regulatory framework and urged them to become the agents of change and ambassadors of PHC in terms of quality assurance in healthcare services and ensuring patient safety.

He observed that the implementation of standards would not only ensure patient safety, but also the safety of healthcare service providers.

In his presentation, Director Clinical Governance and Organizational Standards PHC, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya highlighted the importance of the healthcare regulatory framework in ensuring patient safety. He said that unsafe and poorly regulated healthcare services were more likely to result in adverse events and medical errors causing harm to patients, which were a huge challenge to healthcare service delivery across the globe. He added that it was in that context that all the countries had established some kind of a regulatory framework for ensuring quality in healthcare service delivery and achieving better treatment outcomes.

He also explained the role, statutory functions, jurisdiction and regulatory framework enforced by the PHC to improve the quality of healthcare services. Dr. Salariya further explained that standards, outlined by the PHC are the linchpin of quality assurance and cover different functional areas of the hospitals, both related to the management and patient care.

The presentations were followed by question-answer sessions. The participants appreciated the PHC's facilitative approach. Seminars concluded with vote of thanks from the host institutions.