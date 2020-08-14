UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Holds Flag Hoisting Ceremony On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:30 PM

PHC holds flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A simple and graceful flag-hoisting ceremony was organized at the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Primrose Judicial Cottage Nathiagali on Friday.

Hon'ble the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth hoisted the flag.

Principal Officers and staff members of PHC attended the event.

Keeping in view the pandemic situation in the country and to avoid the spread of Covid-19 the ceremony was planned in a simple way and avoided the huge gathering. Hon'ble the Chief Justice wished Independence Day to all the citizens Pakistan. On this occasion special prayers were offered for the sovereignty of the country.

As part of plantation drive inaugurated earlier by Hon'ble the Chief Justice PHC on Aug 12, 2020, planted a sapling in the premises of Judicial Lodges. The Registrar Peshawar High Court also planted a sapling on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Independence 2020 Event All

Recent Stories

UN chief welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and I ..

6 minutes ago

Hurriyat leaders receive ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ o ..

15 minutes ago

Rafia Zeeshan’s song for Independence Day: Dil T ..

36 minutes ago

Unfair grading in O and A level:: Govt to approach ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan celebrates Independence Day with zeal and ..

1 hour ago

Editorial: UAE-Israel deal could herald a new dawn

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.