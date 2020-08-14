PHC holds flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A simple and graceful flag-hoisting ceremony was organized at the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Primrose Judicial Cottage Nathiagali on Friday.

Hon'ble the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth hoisted the flag.

Principal Officers and staff members of PHC attended the event.

Keeping in view the pandemic situation in the country and to avoid the spread of Covid-19 the ceremony was planned in a simple way and avoided the huge gathering. Hon'ble the Chief Justice wished Independence Day to all the citizens Pakistan. On this occasion special prayers were offered for the sovereignty of the country.

As part of plantation drive inaugurated earlier by Hon'ble the Chief Justice PHC on Aug 12, 2020, planted a sapling in the premises of Judicial Lodges. The Registrar Peshawar High Court also planted a sapling on the occasion.