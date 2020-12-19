UrduPoint.com
PHC Holds Full Court Reference In Memory Of Late Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:17 PM

Peshawar High Court on Saturday held full court reference to pay homage to the late Chief Justice, Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth- who breathed his last on November 12 this year while still in office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Peshawar High Court on Saturday held full court reference to pay homage to the late Chief Justice, Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth- who breathed his last on November 12 this year while still in office.

Besides the honorable Chief Justice and Judges of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), former judges of HC, members of the legal fraternity, family and friends of the late Chief Justice and government officials attended.

His services in preserving, protecting and promoting the cause of law and justice were recognized and highly appreciated.

The participants, through a resolution expressed and conveyed deep condolences to the bereaved family on his sudden demise and paid him rich tributes. A copy of the resolution was presented by the honorable CJ and Senior Puisne Judge to the daughter of the late CJ.

In his reference, Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan, Chief Justice PHC,while sharing a brief account of personal virtues and professional excellence of the deceased with the audience stated, "His unqualified and unwavering commitment to the constitution, unflinching reverence to the rule of law, human rights and civil liberties earned him singular respect not only from the legal community, but the masses at large.

His judgments are there to carve out a distinguishable niche for him in the annals of judicial history.

He is destined to long outlive the contours of his mortal life. He heard and decided some of the most difficult cases of our judicial history and his verdicts abound in the richness of constitutional understanding, legal interpretation and exposition.

He had a deep concern for human rights and liberties." Referring to his compassionate, humanistic demeanour, empathy, humility, courage and uprightness as striking dimensions of his personality, Mr. Shumail Ahmad Butt, the Advocate General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gave out "Seth Sahab was intelligent. He understood the law and the Court's role as its keeper He also had a healthy dose of common sense and never lost sight of fairness and justice. He was collegial and courteous." Applauding the contribution of the late Chief Justice to administration of justice, Advocate Abdul Latif Afridi, President Supreme Court Bar Association,expressed thathe displayed unfaltering fealty to the Constitution and rule of law, strict adhesion to the principles of fairness and justice and regard for human rights.

After recounting some important milestones of the life of Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, Khalid Anwar Afridi, President High Court Bar Association, appreciated his stint as a judge and stated "The (late) Chief Justice's fluency in writing could perhaps be matched but his judicial courage was second to none.

There is none perhaps who can come forth and say that the late Chief Justice, in the exercise of his judicial powers, was ever influenced by any factor other than the arguments dressed and the evidence laid before him in Court." The reference concluded with Fateha for the departed soul.

