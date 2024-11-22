Open Menu

PHC Holds Seminar At KEMU To Raise Awareness Against Quackery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PHC holds seminar at KEMU to raise awareness against quackery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) An awareness seminar on the Punjab Healthcare Commission’s (PHC) anti-quackery strategy was held on Friday at King Edward Medical University (KEMU). Coordinator Mayo Hospital, Hafiz Mian Muhammad Noman, attended the event as the guest of honour.

In his welcome address, KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mehmood Ayyaz commended the PHC for its dedicated campaigns against quackery across Punjab. “We all must play our due role in eliminating the menace of quackery,” he added, acknowledging the PHC’s efforts to foster safe healthcare practices in the province.

PHC Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz delivered a detailed presentation, shedding light on the pervasive issue of quackery and its detrimental effects on public health. Highlighting the Commission’s efforts since 2013, Dr Aziz shared that PHC has successfully facilitated the closure of over 55,600 illegal medical outlets. He outlined the comprehensive anti-quackery strategy, which includes collaboration with district governments, strengthening legislation, and raising public awareness.

“The consequences of quackery are far-reaching, leading to increased morbidity, drug resistance, and significant economic burdens,” Dr Aziz remarked. He called on the medical community to actively participate in combating this issue and stressed that improving access to qualified healthcare providers could significantly reduce the reliance on quacks.

The seminar attracted a large audience, including senior faculty members, house officers, medical students, and staff from Mayo Hospital. Notable attendees included Chief Operating Officer Prof Faisal Masood and other prominent professors like Prof Ibrar Ashraf, Prof Zahra Ishrat, Prof Aneela Asghar, and Prof Ali Hashmi. Representatives from other institutions, including Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Syed Asghar Naqi, were also present.

The event underscored the PHC’s unwavering commitment to eradicating quackery and fostering a safer healthcare environment in Punjab.

Related Topics

Punjab Event All From

Recent Stories

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in fe ..

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt

2 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of ..

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz

3 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bib ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case

3 hours ago
 Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

4 hours ago
 IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

6 hours ago
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

6 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

9 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

20 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan