PHC Holds Seminar At KEMU To Raise Awareness Against Quackery
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) An awareness seminar on the Punjab Healthcare Commission’s (PHC) anti-quackery strategy was held on Friday at King Edward Medical University (KEMU). Coordinator Mayo Hospital, Hafiz Mian Muhammad Noman, attended the event as the guest of honour.
In his welcome address, KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mehmood Ayyaz commended the PHC for its dedicated campaigns against quackery across Punjab. “We all must play our due role in eliminating the menace of quackery,” he added, acknowledging the PHC’s efforts to foster safe healthcare practices in the province.
PHC Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz delivered a detailed presentation, shedding light on the pervasive issue of quackery and its detrimental effects on public health. Highlighting the Commission’s efforts since 2013, Dr Aziz shared that PHC has successfully facilitated the closure of over 55,600 illegal medical outlets. He outlined the comprehensive anti-quackery strategy, which includes collaboration with district governments, strengthening legislation, and raising public awareness.
“The consequences of quackery are far-reaching, leading to increased morbidity, drug resistance, and significant economic burdens,” Dr Aziz remarked. He called on the medical community to actively participate in combating this issue and stressed that improving access to qualified healthcare providers could significantly reduce the reliance on quacks.
The seminar attracted a large audience, including senior faculty members, house officers, medical students, and staff from Mayo Hospital. Notable attendees included Chief Operating Officer Prof Faisal Masood and other prominent professors like Prof Ibrar Ashraf, Prof Zahra Ishrat, Prof Aneela Asghar, and Prof Ali Hashmi. Representatives from other institutions, including Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Syed Asghar Naqi, were also present.
The event underscored the PHC’s unwavering commitment to eradicating quackery and fostering a safer healthcare environment in Punjab.
Recent Stories
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA seeks cancellations of Bushra Bibi's bail1 minute ago
-
Infant, grandmother killed in road accident1 minute ago
-
LHC orders schools to provide student transport after winter break1 minute ago
-
PU CCP organises 7th international conference on mental health1 minute ago
-
Senate chairman explores NEOC, lauds technology-driven disaster response system2 minutes ago
-
Abid Lashari Receives Lifetime Achievement Award for Disability Rights Advocacy2 minutes ago
-
Firdous Awan resigns as IPP central secretary information11 minutes ago
-
One killed, 2 injured over monetary dispute12 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad reaffirms commitment to healthcare improvement12 minutes ago
-
Lahore ranked at number one in terms of smog, air pollution12 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts roundtable on Pakistan-US relations with CSIS delegation21 minutes ago
-
SC rejects petition seeking direct vote for minorities21 minutes ago