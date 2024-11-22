PHC holds seminar at KEMU to raise awareness against quackery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) An awareness seminar on the Punjab Healthcare Commission’s (PHC) anti-quackery strategy was held on Friday at King Edward Medical University (KEMU). Coordinator Mayo Hospital, Hafiz Mian Muhammad Noman, attended the event as the guest of honour.

In his welcome address, KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mehmood Ayyaz commended the PHC for its dedicated campaigns against quackery across Punjab. “We all must play our due role in eliminating the menace of quackery,” he added, acknowledging the PHC’s efforts to foster safe healthcare practices in the province.

PHC Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz delivered a detailed presentation, shedding light on the pervasive issue of quackery and its detrimental effects on public health. Highlighting the Commission’s efforts since 2013, Dr Aziz shared that PHC has successfully facilitated the closure of over 55,600 illegal medical outlets. He outlined the comprehensive anti-quackery strategy, which includes collaboration with district governments, strengthening legislation, and raising public awareness.

“The consequences of quackery are far-reaching, leading to increased morbidity, drug resistance, and significant economic burdens,” Dr Aziz remarked. He called on the medical community to actively participate in combating this issue and stressed that improving access to qualified healthcare providers could significantly reduce the reliance on quacks.

The seminar attracted a large audience, including senior faculty members, house officers, medical students, and staff from Mayo Hospital. Notable attendees included Chief Operating Officer Prof Faisal Masood and other prominent professors like Prof Ibrar Ashraf, Prof Zahra Ishrat, Prof Aneela Asghar, and Prof Ali Hashmi. Representatives from other institutions, including Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Syed Asghar Naqi, were also present.

The event underscored the PHC’s unwavering commitment to eradicating quackery and fostering a safer healthcare environment in Punjab.