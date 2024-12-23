PHC honors 81 judicial officers for outstanding performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A certificate distribution ceremony was held at the Peshawar High Court to recognize the exceptional performance of 81 Judicial Officers, including District & Sessions Judges, Additional District & Sessions Judges, Senior Civil Judges, and Civil Judges.

The event was attended by Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Senior Puisne Judge Justice Ijaz Anwar, members of the Administration Committee, Registrar Ikhtiar Khan, and other court officials.

Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim presented the certificates and praised the District Judiciary's efforts.

He assured the High Court's full support for the welfare and professional growth of Judicial Officers.