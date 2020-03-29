PHC imposes Rs 519 mln fine on quacks, shuttered 25323 centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Commission's teams have imposed fine of Rs.519 million while continuing its crackdown against quacks and shuttered 25323 fake treatment centres across the province.

Meanwhile, the enforcement teams of the PHC had raided different treatment centres and took action on many treatment centres over various violations.

According to the sources, so far the PHC enforcement teams have visited more than 70000 treatment centres, and shuttered 25323 quacks. "Th hearing committees of the Commission have imposed a fine of Rs519 million on quacks," it said.

PHC administration following the precautionary measures has suspended public dealing to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the larger interest of the peopole.

PHC continuously working to seek cooperation of the private hospitals to conduct corona tests and fix beds for the treatment of the corona hit patients without any cost.

Many private hospitals including Ghurki Hospital at Jalllo, Doctors Hospital and some other have show willingness to treat the corona patients without charging any cost.

