PHC Inaugurates Child Protection Courts In Four Districts

Fri 09th April 2021

PHC inaugurates Child Protection Courts in four districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Peshawar High Court on Friday held a virtual inauguration ceremony of Child Protection Courts in four more districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Child Protection Courts have been inaugurated in Kohat, D. I Khan, Swat and Bannu districts. Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Qasir Rashed Khan presided over the inauguration ceremony which was attended by other judges , Registrar PHC and other officials of the high court.

The Child Protection Courts have been established under Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act, 2010 and Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018.

It will handle issues related to child protection and welfare cases particularly legal custody of destitute and neglected children; reunification of destitute and neglected children with their families; trial of cases registered under the Child Protection and Welfare Act; welfare of children; trial of cases where children are victim, witness and offender and protection of movable and immovable properties of orphans, neglected and children at risk.

The Primary role of Child Protection Court was to ensure protection of children from maltreatment, violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect.

