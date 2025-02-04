PHC Inaugurates First Dedicated Inheritance Court
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) In a landmark move to address long-standing inheritance disputes, Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim of the Peshawar High Court inaugurated the province’s first dedicated Inheritance Court at the Judicial Complex Peshawar.
The ceremony, attended by judicial officers, senior lawyers, and court officials, marked a significant step toward ensuring timely justice for vulnerable groups, particularly women, in inheritance cases.
The event was hosted by District & Sessions Judge Peshawar, Inamullah Wazir, and attended by Registrar Barrister Ikhtiar Khan, Member Inspection Team Asad Hameed Khan, and Additional Registrar (Administration) Mamrez Khan Khalil.
In his address, Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim highlighted the persistent challenges faced by women in patriarchal societies, where they are often deprived of their rightful inheritance due to fraudulent acts by male family members.
He noted that such disputes frequently lead to lengthy civil suits, sometimes spanning decades, effectively denying justice to the aggrieved parties.
The Chief Justice emphasized that the establishment of dedicated Inheritance Courts aims to expedite the resolution of such cases and ensure fair outcomes.
He revealed that the Peshawar High Court had tasked the Registrar and his team with developing a comprehensive proposal for these courts, which has now materialized with the inauguration of the first court in Peshawar.
He further announced plans to establish similar courts at all divisional headquarters in the near future, with the ultimate goal of having a dedicated Inheritance Court in every district of the province.
To maximize the impact of this initiative, the Chief Justice urged the presidents of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association and the District Bar Association, along with the District & Sessions Judge Peshawar, to launch a public awareness campaign to inform citizens about the court’s services. The Peshawar High Court pledged its full support for this effort.
The inauguration of the Inheritance Court has been widely welcomed as a progressive step toward safeguarding the rights of women and other vulnerable groups, ensuring timely justice, and reducing the backlog of inheritance-related cases in the judicial system.
