PHC initiates MSDS to improve regulation for addiction treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission has started the finalization of minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) for the psychiatric diseases, addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres, which will also improve the regulation of these healthcare facilities.

In this regard, a consultative meeting was held here on Wednesday chaired by Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Shuaib Khan.

The PHC CEO underlined the need for finalising the MSDS by objectively keeping in mind the ground-realities, and ensuring self-respect and dignity of the patients. He also vowed to work jointly with the Punjab Mental Health Authority for bringing such policies, which would complement each other.

Director Clinical Governance and Organisational Standards Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salaryia briefed the participants about the PHC's regulatory ambit and development of the MSDS for different kinds of healthcare establishments.

He also gave a presentation about the salient features of the MSDS of the psychiatric diseases, addiction and rehabilitation centres.

PHC Director Complaints Professor Riaz A Tasneem, Professor Asad Tameez-ud-Din, Professor Altaf Qadir, Professor Roohi Khalid, Professor Robina Aslam, Professor Niaz Maqsood, Professor Sara Shahid, Professor Imran Ijaz Haider, Executive Director PIMH Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Dr Imran Afzal, other experts and stakeholders across the province on the video link attended the meeting.