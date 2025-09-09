Open Menu

PHC Introduces Night Courts To Expedite Justice

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 06:30 PM

PHC introduces Night Courts to expedite justice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) In a step towards judicial reform, the Peshawar High Court has approved the establishment of Double Docket Courts, commonly referred to as night shift courts, in Abbottabad and Peshawar.

This initiative is designed to address the severe backlog of cases and reduce delays in court proceedings that have long plagued the justice system.

The decision follows a recommendation from the National Judicial Policy Committee during its 54th meeting on August 18, 2025.

The Registrar of the Peshawar High Court has officially issued a notification to launch these courts on a pilot basis. The move aims to alleviate the heavy pressure on judges and provide relief to litigants who have faced prolonged waits for their cases to be heard.

The introduction of Double Docket Courts is expected to enhance the prosecution process and ensure speedier justice, ultimately restoring public confidence in the legal framework.

Recent Stories

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

1 hour ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

4 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

5 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

6 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

6 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

6 hours ago
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

10 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

19 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

19 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan