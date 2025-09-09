PHC Introduces Night Courts To Expedite Justice
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) In a step towards judicial reform, the Peshawar High Court has approved the establishment of Double Docket Courts, commonly referred to as night shift courts, in Abbottabad and Peshawar.
This initiative is designed to address the severe backlog of cases and reduce delays in court proceedings that have long plagued the justice system.
The decision follows a recommendation from the National Judicial Policy Committee during its 54th meeting on August 18, 2025.
The Registrar of the Peshawar High Court has officially issued a notification to launch these courts on a pilot basis. The move aims to alleviate the heavy pressure on judges and provide relief to litigants who have faced prolonged waits for their cases to be heard.
The introduction of Double Docket Courts is expected to enhance the prosecution process and ensure speedier justice, ultimately restoring public confidence in the legal framework.
