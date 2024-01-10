Open Menu

PHC Issues Contempt Notice To ANP Provincial President

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PHC issues contempt notice to ANP provincial President

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Chief Justice Peshawar High Court ,Ibrahim Khan has issued a contempt notice to Aimal Wali Khan, provincial president of Awami National Party (ANP), in a contempt of court case.

Chief Justice Ibrahim Khan heard the defamation case against Aimal Wali Khan, filed by PTI leader Fazal Muhammad Khan.

The petitioner's lawyer, Amir Advocate, informed the court that ANP's provincial president had made derogatory remarks against the PHC Chief Justice.

The lawyer argued that Aimal Wali Khan's remarks amounted to contempt of court.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Contempt Of Court Peshawar High Court Awami National Party Court

Recent Stories

Stipend for artists raised: Amir Mir

Stipend for artists raised: Amir Mir

5 minutes ago
 Seminar on financial literacy, savings & investmen ..

Seminar on financial literacy, savings & investment organized

7 minutes ago
 Battle of Brilliance: realme C67 or Vivo Y27s – ..

Battle of Brilliance: realme C67 or Vivo Y27s – Who Emerges as the Groundbreak ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

9 hours ago
 First US private lunar lander mission fails

First US private lunar lander mission fails

18 hours ago
Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad C ..

Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

18 hours ago
 Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upp ..

Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD

18 hours ago
 Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in ..

Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Bannu

18 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

18 hours ago
 Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' ..

Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' on Gaza

18 hours ago
 Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan