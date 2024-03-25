PHC issues detailed judgment on allocation reserved seats

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Peshawar High Court on Monday issued a 30-page detailed judgment in the case filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) regarding allotment of reserved seats and rejected the petition of SIC.

A five-member bench of the Peshawar High Court gave a brief verdict on March 14 while the judgment was written by Justice SM Atiq Shah.

The court maintained that it had the authority to hear cases of reserved seats up to the provincial level, adding that the Election Commission's decision to allocated reserved seats to other political parties was in accordance with Article 51 of the Constitution.

It said that SIC was not entitled to reserved seat for women as the party submitted a list after the prescribed time.