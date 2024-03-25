PHC Issues Detailed Judgment On Allocation Reserved Seats
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Peshawar High Court on Monday issued a 30-page detailed judgment in the case filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) regarding allotment of reserved seats and rejected the petition of SIC.
A five-member bench of the Peshawar High Court gave a brief verdict on March 14 while the judgment was written by Justice SM Atiq Shah.
The court maintained that it had the authority to hear cases of reserved seats up to the provincial level, adding that the Election Commission's decision to allocated reserved seats to other political parties was in accordance with Article 51 of the Constitution.
It said that SIC was not entitled to reserved seat for women as the party submitted a list after the prescribed time.
Recent Stories
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bitter gourd cultivation should be started immediately2 minutes ago
-
‘Text to CPO’ service launched to facilitate citizens send complaints to CPO2 minutes ago
-
Youth killed, four injured in motorcycles collision2 minutes ago
-
President emphasises increasing economic, cultural ties with Cote d’Ivoire12 minutes ago
-
Azam Nazir Tarar assesses prices, facilities at utility store12 minutes ago
-
Minor girl killed in road mishap12 minutes ago
-
Drum beating tradition in Sehri still alive in capital city22 minutes ago
-
Drive on Railway safety, prohibited items in full swing31 minutes ago
-
CM greets Hindu community on Holi31 minutes ago
-
Pollen Surge Concerns Mount for Allergy Sufferers in Islamabad32 minutes ago
-
DC,MPA inaugurated 'plantation drive' in educational institutions32 minutes ago
-
OPF to establish new female academic block in Rawalpindi1 hour ago