PHC issues directives to govt employees to stop spread of “Coronavirus”.

(@fidahassanain)

The court has suspended biometric attendance in department, barred hand shake with people.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2, 2020) The Peshawar High Court on Monday issued directives for employees working across the province in a bid to control spread of deadly Coronavirus.

The court barred employees from shaking hands and hugging each other and ordered the workers suffering from cough, fever and flue to ensure use of mask. The court also suspended “biometric attendance system,”.

The directives from Peshawar High Court came at the moment when there four confirmed cases of Coronavirus in different parts of country besides many suspected victims of the deadly virus. Pakistan has shut down its borders with Iran and Afghanistan to stop spread of Coronavirus.

Talking to media, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on health Dr.

Zafar Mirza said that they would reinforce surveillance measures at border crossings with Iran and other neighboring countries to stop spread of Coronavirus. A National campaign, he said, would be launched to make people aware about this deadly virus and how to be safe

“A special Corona Treatment Centre will be established soon,” said the minister, adding that it would be established in Federal Institute of Health and Kidney Center in Rawalpindi .

Around 3,000 people have lost their lives and over 83,000 have fallen infected of the deadly virus in China and other parts of the world.

The US, UK, EU, middle East and other countries are fighting against the spread of “Coronavirus”.