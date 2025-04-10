Open Menu

PHC Issues Notice To Interior Ministry Over Ban On Social Media Platform X

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday issued a notice to the Ministry of Interior, seeking a response regarding the ongoing ban on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in Pakistan.

The decision came during a hearing on a petition filed against the platform's suspension, presided over by a two-member bench comprising Justice Naeem Anwar and Justice Fazal Subhan.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s lawyer, Nauman Moheb Kakakhel, argued that X had been inaccessible in Pakistan for several months, causing inconvenience to the public.

He emphasized that the platform was a vital source of information used by politicians, students, and business professionals.

After hearing the arguments, the Peshawar High Court directed the Ministry of Interior to submit a formal response regarding the platform's ban.

