PHC issues notice to KP Govt on bail application of Ali Muhammad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :On Wednesday, a two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) issued notice to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on the bail application of PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan.

The bench comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Fazal Subhan adjourned the proceedings till Thursday and asked the government to submit its reply.

The counsel of the petitioner Ali Zaman Advocate told the court that Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested again on July 25.

He said that after 76 days, bail was granted but the petitioner was being arrested in one case and the other adding that Ali Muhammad was arrested for the eighth time.

He said the government had said that there was only one case against him.

Additional Attorney General argued that there was one case till morning.

The bench asked the government to submit its reply by tomorrow and adjourned the hearing.