PHC Issues Notices In Suspension Of Mashal Yousafzai Advocacy License Case

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asad Ullah on Wednesday heard a petition challenging the suspension of advocacy license of Advisor to the Chief Minister for Social Welfare, Mashal Yousafzai by the PHC Bar.

The counsel for the petitioner, Qazi Anwar told the bench that on 3rd January, police allegedly maltreated Advocate Alamzab at the gate of PHC and the same was highlighted by the petitioner Mashal on social media as a witness of the incident.

Following her post, he said, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council suspended the license of Mashal Yousafzai, adding that on a request of the petitioner, Chairman KP Bar Council reinstated her license however, the KP Bar filed an application with Pakistan Bar Council that again suspended her license.

The Chief Justice inquired whether the language used in the post was appropriate for a lawyer? Advocate Qazi Anwar replied in negative and said he had already denounced the language of the post.

The bench asked Qazi Anwar that which would be the responding party in this case. In reply the counsel said both the parties should be the respondents.

Later, the PHC bench issue notice to both the parties and adjourned the hearing for May 14.

