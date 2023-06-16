PHC issues notices of VC, Registrar AWKU in contempt of court case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday issued notices to Vice Chancellor Abdul Wali Khan University, Registrar and Director Administration in a contempt of court case.

The two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Atiq Shah and Justice Arshad Ali held a hearing on a petition of Abbas Khan who said that despite the court order the varsity administration had failed to take any decision regarding improvement in M.

A International Relation programme.

The counsel of the petitioner said that the court had ordered the university to take a decision within one month but despite passage of two-year no pragmatic step was taken in this regard.

The court issued notice to the parties to submit their reply on next hearing.