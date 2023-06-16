PHC issues notices on encroachment, car parking in city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakeel Ahmed on Friday issued notices to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar. Cantonment Officer, Secretary Defense, Station Commander Peshawar, Environmental Protection Agency and the Agriculture Department on encroachment and illegal car parking in the city.

The bench while conducting a hearing on an application related to encroachment and illegal car parking at different places of Peshawar city sought replies from all the relevant bodies.

Earlier, the counsel of the petitioner said that unfortunately, no one was paying attention to the issues of encroachment and illegal car parking in the provincial capital, which were aggravating the problems of residents of the city.

The court has asked the relevant authorities to respond by July 11 and postponed the hearing.