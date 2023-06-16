UrduPoint.com

PHC Issues Notices On Encroachment, Car Parking In City

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PHC issues notices on encroachment, car parking in city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakeel Ahmed on Friday issued notices to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar. Cantonment Officer, Secretary Defense, Station Commander Peshawar, Environmental Protection Agency and the Agriculture Department on encroachment and illegal car parking in the city.

The bench while conducting a hearing on an application related to encroachment and illegal car parking at different places of Peshawar city sought replies from all the relevant bodies.

Earlier, the counsel of the petitioner said that unfortunately, no one was paying attention to the issues of encroachment and illegal car parking in the provincial capital, which were aggravating the problems of residents of the city.

The court has asked the relevant authorities to respond by July 11 and postponed the hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar Peshawar High Court Agriculture Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Car Shakeel July All From Court

Recent Stories

"BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sust ..

"BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sustained surface winds of 80-100 ..

31 minutes ago
 NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-2 ..

NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-24

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance bilateral tr ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance bilateral trade, promote cooperation

43 minutes ago
 ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 be ..

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 beneficiaries in Syria

2 hours ago
 Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

3 hours ago
 Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin t ..

Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.