PHC issues notices to elementary education, NTS on the writ petition against hiring process

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench Wednesday served notices on KPK Secretary Elementary Education, regional manager NTS and District Education Officer (DEO) Abbottabad in a writ petition challenging the provincial government for induction of non-professionals in teaching category.

The petitioner Zeeshan Zakir Abbassi told media that to save the age limit nonprofessional are joining education department which is on one side usurp rights of the trained candidates and on the other government has to spent millions of rupees for their training which is the wrong use of taxpayer's money.

He further said, "I have filed this petition to stop the recruitment process for various categories of teachers where nonprofessionals are appearing through NTS on open merit following the KP government notification after removing the condition of professional qualification for appointment of teachers in the government educational institutions.

" Zeeshan Abbassi stated that thousands of young professionals including CT, PTC, AD, Junior Diploma teachers, PET, Drawing Masters, Bed, Med, MA education are seeking jobs but nonprofessionals are ahead of them and despite professional education, they are deprived.

In December 2017, the KPK government through legislation removed the requirement of professional qualification for appointment of teachers of different categories in government schools in the province and notified it.

If the court grants a stay order on the plea of Zeeshan Abassi then thousands of job vacancies for various cadres would be halted in KP.