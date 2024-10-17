Open Menu

PHC Issues Notices To PMDC, KMU Over Out Of Syllabus Questions In MDCAT Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 02:20 PM

PHC issues notices to PMDC, KMU over out of syllabus questions in MDCAT test

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A two-member bench consisting of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Sahibzada Asad Ullah on Thursday heard a petition filed by the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) aspiring students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against out of syllabus questions in MDCAT test and requested for award of grace marks.

After hearing of the case the court issued notices to Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar to submit their reply.

Earlier, the counsel of the petitioners Sher Hyder Khan Advocate argued that after so many controversial episodes related to the MDCAT in the last few years, the test for medical colleges was not fair and transparent this year and there was large-scale protest across the country regarding the irregularities witnessed during the test.

He said that several out of syllabus questions were included in the test which was evident of mismanagement and inefficiency.

He said that the petitioners were qualified and eligible candidates and attempted all the question wherein it was found that some questions in the question paper were having multiple interpretations, higher difficulty level, defective answer wrong answers and confusing one and filed complaints before the Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar for reviewing the answer keys through independent subject experts and upon their recommendations the petitioners be awarded grace marks against the disputed questions, but their requests was not entertained.

He referred to a similar case in which the administration of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University, Islamabad and University of Health Sciences Lahore awarded grace marks to its candidates as per expert recommendations and the difficulty index.

After hearing of the case the court issued notices to PMDC and KMU, Peshawar to submit their reply.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Shakeel Khyber Medical University Pakistan Medical And Dental Council All From Court

Recent Stories

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

35 minutes ago
 Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

53 minutes ago
 vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

1 hour ago
 Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

3 hours ago
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

15 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

15 hours ago
 Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full sup ..

Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan