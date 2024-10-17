PHC Issues Notices To PMDC, KMU Over Out Of Syllabus Questions In MDCAT Test
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A two-member bench consisting of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Sahibzada Asad Ullah on Thursday heard a petition filed by the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) aspiring students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against out of syllabus questions in MDCAT test and requested for award of grace marks.
After hearing of the case the court issued notices to Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar to submit their reply.
Earlier, the counsel of the petitioners Sher Hyder Khan Advocate argued that after so many controversial episodes related to the MDCAT in the last few years, the test for medical colleges was not fair and transparent this year and there was large-scale protest across the country regarding the irregularities witnessed during the test.
He said that several out of syllabus questions were included in the test which was evident of mismanagement and inefficiency.
He said that the petitioners were qualified and eligible candidates and attempted all the question wherein it was found that some questions in the question paper were having multiple interpretations, higher difficulty level, defective answer wrong answers and confusing one and filed complaints before the Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar for reviewing the answer keys through independent subject experts and upon their recommendations the petitioners be awarded grace marks against the disputed questions, but their requests was not entertained.
He referred to a similar case in which the administration of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University, Islamabad and University of Health Sciences Lahore awarded grace marks to its candidates as per expert recommendations and the difficulty index.
After hearing of the case the court issued notices to PMDC and KMU, Peshawar to submit their reply.
