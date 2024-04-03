PHC Issues Notices To Speaker, Dy Speaker In Contempt Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday issued notices, to the speaker and deputy speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly in a contempt of court case.
A two-member bench of PHC comprising Justice Attiq Shah and Justice Arshad Ali heard the case wherein the petitioner said that despite the court order they did not administer oaths to members on reserved seats.
The petitioner's counsel said that the speaker and the deputy speaker had violated the court's order.
On which the court issued a notice to the speaker and the deputy speaker and asked them to respond at the next hearing.
