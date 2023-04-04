Close
PHC Issues Notices To VC UoP, PUTA Over Closure Of Peshawar University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PHC issues notices to VC UoP, PUTA over closure of Peshawar University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Peshawar (UoP) and the Peshawar University Teachers' Association (PUTA) over closure of the university for a month.

The two-member bench, comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice S.M Attiq Shah, while conducting a hearing on the request of Islamic Jamiat Students against teachers' protest at UoP expressed shock to learn about the closure of the university for a month due to teachers' protest.

The petitioners' lawyer, Advocate Farooq Malik, informed the court that more than a month had passed since the teachers of the biggest university in the province were on a protest and had boycotted the classes.

He said studies of the students were being affected and their future was at stake as no party was showing flexibility to resolve the issue.

Justice Istihaq Ibrahim questioned the reason for teachers' protest and boycott of classes. Advocate Farooq informed that the teachers were demanding the resignation of the VC in the wake of the killing of a security supervisor by a security guard on the institute's premises.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim questioned the linkage between the killing of the security supervisor and the resignation of the VC and said how could VC be removed due to the murder of the watchman.

The court issued notices to all the parties to submit their replies at the next hearing on April 13.

More Stories From Pakistan

