PHC issues show-cause notices to 30 private hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has issued show-cause notices to 30 private hospitals of the city for inappropriately implementing guidelines of Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG).

These hospitals have also been directed to submit compliance reports after implementing the guidelines.

The PHC teams carried out special inspections of these hospitals for ensuring the best and safe treatment facilities to the dengue patients.

In these hospitals, facilities of dengue desk, information and awareness about dengue, separate beds and wards for dengue patients, dengue management charts, employment of DEAG-trained staff, reporting of dengue cases received, admitted, treated and referred, lab test facilities and displaying of charges and ICU were inspected.

The spokesperson for the commission said special attention had been paid to implementation of DEAG guidelines and treatment of dengue patients. The PHC was continuing inspections of hospitals in all districts, where the dengue danger was looming, he added.