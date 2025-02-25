Open Menu

PHC Issues Stay Order On Distribution Of Development Funds

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 06:44 PM

PHC issues stay order on distribution of development funds

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday issued a stay order against the alleged illegal and unfair distribution of development funds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday issued a stay order against the alleged illegal and unfair distribution of development funds.

The decision came in response to a petition filed by Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nisar Baz Khan.

Nisar Baz Khan had approached the court against the distribution of funds under the DDIP Umbrella Schemes, arguing that development funds were being allocated to unelected members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) instead of opposition-elected representatives.

"Funds are being given to PTI’s unelected members instead of elected opposition representatives.

Unelected individuals are not held accountable, which makes the process even more unfair," Nisar Baz stated.

He further criticized the provincial government's actions, calling them an insult to democracy and voters.

Talking to media here, he said this was a cruel step by the provincial government and he moved court to challenge this injustice, and the stay order was temporary relief for now, he added.

Nisar Baz reaffirmed his commitment to fighting for public rights, stating, "As elected representatives, we will go to any extent to protect our people's rights. We will not allow the government to rob the public of what is rightfully theirs."

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather, expected rainfall tomorrow: ..

Partly cloudy weather, expected rainfall tomorrow: NCM

14 seconds ago
 RAK Ruler receives UK Ambassador

RAK Ruler receives UK Ambassador

20 seconds ago
 SAIF Zone showcases investment opportunities at Ba ..

SAIF Zone showcases investment opportunities at Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair

38 seconds ago
 IHC seeks records of contempt petitions regarding ..

IHC seeks records of contempt petitions regarding PTI founder's meeting with fri ..

2 minutes ago
 PHC issues stay order on distribution of developme ..

PHC issues stay order on distribution of development funds

2 minutes ago
 High Commissioner of Brunei stresses a unified app ..

High Commissioner of Brunei stresses a unified approach to achieve national aspi ..

2 minutes ago
Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder, Bushra Bibi ..

Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's pre-arrest bail case

2 minutes ago
 2 accused of 2024 Gujar Khan murder arrested

2 accused of 2024 Gujar Khan murder arrested

2 minutes ago
 Secretary for facilitating private sector to boost ..

Secretary for facilitating private sector to boost defence exports

4 minutes ago
 GC University concludes training program

GC University concludes training program

12 minutes ago
 Reko Diq Mining Company’s Nokkundi Sports Festiv ..

Reko Diq Mining Company’s Nokkundi Sports Festival concludes with enthusiasm

4 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for Sindh

Dry weather forecast for Sindh

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan