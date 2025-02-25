PHC Issues Stay Order On Distribution Of Development Funds
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 06:44 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday issued a stay order against the alleged illegal and unfair distribution of development funds.
The decision came in response to a petition filed by Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nisar Baz Khan.
Nisar Baz Khan had approached the court against the distribution of funds under the DDIP Umbrella Schemes, arguing that development funds were being allocated to unelected members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) instead of opposition-elected representatives.
"Funds are being given to PTI’s unelected members instead of elected opposition representatives.
Unelected individuals are not held accountable, which makes the process even more unfair," Nisar Baz stated.
He further criticized the provincial government's actions, calling them an insult to democracy and voters.
Talking to media here, he said this was a cruel step by the provincial government and he moved court to challenge this injustice, and the stay order was temporary relief for now, he added.
Nisar Baz reaffirmed his commitment to fighting for public rights, stating, "As elected representatives, we will go to any extent to protect our people's rights. We will not allow the government to rob the public of what is rightfully theirs."
