PHC issues stay order on KP govt decision of handing over bus stands, roads to PDA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Rooh Ul Amin and Justice Shakoor on Tuesday issued stay order on a writ petition of Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali against decision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of handing over bus stands and major roads of the city to Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) from Provincial Metropolitan government.

PHC after initial hearing on the writ petition of Mayor Peshawar, United Municipal Workers' Union and All Pakistan Local government workers' federation accepted the petition and issued stay order on the decision of the provincial government.

It is to mention here that the provincial government in an unprecedented move placed all new and old bus terminals and major roads which were being run by the provincial metropolitan government, under PDA and deprived of the later from a major chunk of revenue.

The decision of KP government not only affected the local government but also deprived hundreds of its employees from salaries and pensions.

Senior Advocate Qazi Jawad Ehsan appeared before the two-member bench on behalf of Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali and others.