PHC Issues Strict Instruction To Lower Courts In KP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 11:40 AM

PHC issues strict instruction to lower courts in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has issued strict instructions to the lower courts across the province on the Corona situation here on Friday.

The recent rise in Corona cases is worrisome and PHC directed the courts to strictly follow the instructions to stop further spread of coronavirus.

The Peshawar High Court said that only special and extremely important cases will be heard in the lower courts across the province and the lawyers concerned should be informed immediately to eliminate unnecessary cases in order to reduce the rush in the courts.

Peshawar High Court said that the formula of 50% attendance in offices should be ensured through legal procedures and hearing of multiple cases in the same court at all times should be avoided besides using masks, senators and other SOPs should be implemented to ensure protection against corona at work.

