PHC Job Fair & Education Expo 2023 Held

Published May 04, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ):The PHC Job Fair and Education Expo 2023 held at Expo Center here on Thursday caught the attention of hundreds of students and job aspirants.

The PHC Job Fair and Education Expo was organized under the theme of 'Connect- Communicate-Compete' by the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC).

State Bank of Pakistan, different banks, universities, government departments and organizations, and a number of multinational and national companies set up their stall at the fair to provide information about employment opportunities and receive curriculum vitae from the job seekers and students of more than 50 universities.

Patron in Chief of PHC Member National Assembly (MNA) Ramesh Kumar Wankwani, Executive Director HEC Dr Shaista Sohail, and Director HEC Javaid Memon inaugurated the job fair and education expo by cutting the ribbon.

Dr Ramesh Kumar Wankwani, speaking at the occasion, expressed his gratitude to HEC, SBP, and other government and corporate entities for their participation in the fair and for making it a success.

He said, "More than 15000 students and job aspirants having educational background and degrees in various disciplines of study have got themselves registered at the fair.

" Such events play an important role in assisting students to get opportunities to advance in their respective fields of study and opening employment opportunities for them, he noted and hoped that the job fair would help students get job and internship opportunities in reputable and established corporate sector entities.

"Pakistani youth is blessed with vast potential and immense talent that needs to be explored and mobilized in the right direction for the development of the country," he said and vowed that PHC would organize such events in the future as well.

Wankwani informed that PHC was working to start an internship program for fresh graduates in collaboration with HEC and different universities to enable the students of acquiring professional training and working experience.

"Though overseas employment is a major driver of brain drain, it also provides talented youth opportunities to get jobs abroad and contribute to economic development through precious foreign exchange in the form of remittances," he stated.

