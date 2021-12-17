PHC judges visit Haripur jail, expressing satisfaction over administration

The judges of Peshawar High Court's Abbottabad bench, Justice Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakeel Ahmed and District and Session Judge visited Haripur jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The judges of Peshawar High Court's Abbottabad bench, Justice Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakeel Ahmed and District and Session Judge visited Haripur jail.

On arrival guard of honour was presented followed by a presentation in the superintendent office.

They visited the women section, ration store, medicine store, wards, laboratories, cook house, juvenile section and all other sections of the jail.

They met with inmates and asked about their issues. They were quite satisfied with the arrangements and admired the administration. The judicial magistrate who accompanied them disposed off petty nature cases and released nine inmates.

The superintendent Jail Hamid Azam apprised the visiting judges that his administration was focused on the rehabilitation, reformation and corrections of the inmates.

It was informed that the inmates are imparted formal and informal education with special emphasis on religious education. The prisoners are also imparted technical education in a skill development Centre established with the collaboration of TEVTA and NAVTTC for reintegration of the inmates in society as a useful citizen.

The honorable judges expressed extreme satisfaction on the overall administration under the supervision of Superintendent jail.