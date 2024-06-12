Open Menu

PHC Launches "Advocate's Case Diary" Web Application

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 09:16 PM

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Wednesday launched a web application "Advocate's Case Diary" which went online on the official website of the Court

Deployment of the web application marked a significant step forward in the modernization of the Judiciary, one that embraces the transformative power of technology.

The web application Advocate Case Diary is not just a software program but a bridge between tradition and innovation.

This web application streamlines processes and judicial procedures by making them more cost-effective and efficient.

Some features of the web application, the Advocate Case Diary includes fixation of cases of each advocate on a Calendar basis.

Moreover, it will keep a record of all pending as well as decided cases of a particular advocate.

The web application has a feature to display all issued summons in a particular case as well as show the complete fixation history of a particular case.

The advocates will have the facility to access all scanned records of their cases with added features like print and download options. Besides facilitating the lawyers, the web application has the feature of displaying a real-time online cause list.

The chief justice desired to extend such facilitation to the general public and the litigants as well so that they may have ease of access to the Judicial proceedings of a particular case.

More Stories From Pakistan