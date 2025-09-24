PHC Launches Free E-certification Programme On Infection Prevention
-LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has launched an innovative e-certificate programme on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), marking a significant step towards enhancing the capacity of healthcare professionals and staff across Punjab.
In a letter issued on Wednesday to Medical Directors and Chief Executive Officers of medical institutions and hospitals, PHC CEO Dr. Muhammad Saqib Aziz urged faculty members and medical staff to actively participate in the free online training program being offered this month.
Introducing the initiative, Dr. Saqib Aziz said the program has been developed to further strengthen the implementation of minimum healthcare delivery standards and is the first-of-its-kind online training module available on the PHC website.
“The course is designed to help healthcare professionals and staff understand and implement essential requirements regarding infection prevention and control,” he said, adding that it aims to promote regulatory compliance, improve clinical practices, and foster a culture of patient safety.
The CEO highlighted that the program will remain free of charge for the first month, while certification afterwards will be offered against a nominal fee. However, free general access for educational purposes will continue.
Reaffirming PHC’s commitment, Dr. Saqib Aziz stated that the commission would keep supporting doctors and healthcare staff to ensure the provision of safe, quality, and patient-centered medical services throughout Punjab.
