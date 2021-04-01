UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Lifts Ban On TikTok

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 03:20 PM

PHC lifts ban on TikTok

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday lifted the ban on video-sharing application TikTok and directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ensure that no immoral content to be uploaded on it.

On March 11, PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan had ordered the PTA to ban the app for promoting immoral and objectionable content on it.

During a hearing of the case regarding immoral content on TikTok, the court while unbanning the app, directed the officials to not allow uploading of any immoral content on it.

PTA Director General Tariq Gandapur told the court that they had taken the issue with administration of the app which had also appointed a focal person for the purpose in the country.

The PHC chief justice remarked that a system should be established that could distinguish between good and bad content.

"If the PTA takes action, people will not upload immoral content anymore," he added.

Meanwhile, TikTok released a statement saying that it was "pleased" to be once again available to Pakistan. "This is a testament to TikTok's continued commitment to enforcing our community guidelines to promote a safe and positive community online," a spokesperson for the platform said.

"We want to acknowledge PTA's support and ongoing productive dialogue, and recognize their care for the digital experience of Pakistani users, which goes a long way in assuring a stable, enabling environment to allow us to explore further investment in Pakistan, and to keep open vital economic opportunities for Pakistani creators through TikTok," the statement concluded.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Rashid Khan March Court

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,315 new COVID-19 cases, 2,435 reco ..

22 minutes ago

Handicrafts exports increased record 100%

20 minutes ago

Kremlin on Putin's Plans to Talk With US, Saudi Le ..

25 minutes ago

Top Iraqi, Saudi Diplomats Discuss Enhancing Bilat ..

36 minutes ago

Japan's Lawmakers Reject No-Confidence Motion Agai ..

36 minutes ago

China Ready to Work on Post-COVID Crossborder Trav ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.