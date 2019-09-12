PHC moved against nonpayment of benevolent fund, insurance

Abbottabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC) Divisional bench Abbottabad Thursday directed Secretary Defense to submit their reply regarding the payment of Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance to the retired armed forces officers and Other Ranks (OR).

This was stated by the Col. (R) Saeed Awan advocate while talking to media here Thursday.

He further said that they have filed a writ petition over the nonpayment of the Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance to the retired armed forces officers and ORs at PHC Abbottabad bench which has directed the secretary defense to submit their reply in this regard.

Saeed Awan said that the secretary defense would submit their reply on the next hearing of the case. The two members PHC Abbottabad bench comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Ejaz Anwar is hearing the case.

Col. (R) Saeed Awan advocate stated that after the Supreme Court of Pakistan verdict regarding Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance Federal government has started payments to the retired civilians and now we have filed this petition and expecting that the retired armed forces officers and ORs would get the benefit of Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance.