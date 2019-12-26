PHC moved over contemptuous language against CJ Seth

(@fidahassanain)

Local lawyer Ajmal Khan filed the petition before PHC seeking action against PM, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Army Chief General Bajwa, DG ISPR, Pervez Musharraf and others over statements against sitting PHC CJ Seth.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2019) A writ petition has been moved to Peshawar High Court against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa, DG ISPR, former army chief General (retd) Pervez Musharraf for using “contemptuous language” against Peshawar High Court chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth.

Advocate Ajmal Khan filed the petition before the Lahore High Court, saying that an irresponsible language was used against Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and contemptuous statements were made against him for giving judgement in high treason case against Pervez Musharraf. The lawyer said that contempt proceedings should be held against all those who used “contemptuous language” against Justice Seth.

Justice Seth while heading three-member Special Court sentenced Pervez Musharraf to death on five counts for abrogating the Constitution and imposing emergency in Nov 3, 2007. Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court were the other members.

On other hand, another petition has been moved against wording used in the verdict against Pervez Musharraf that his body should be brought to D-Chowk and should be hanged there. Iqbal Kazmi, a social worker, moved the petition. He said such language was against the humanity and was disgracing for a body. He said the verdict damaged the image of the judiciary. He asked the court to dissolve the special court for being contradictory to the law.