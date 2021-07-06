UrduPoint.com
PHC Moved To Get Funds Of Rs 100 Billion For Merged Districts Of KP

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :A constitutional writ petition was filed in Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday for the fulfillment of promises regarding allocation of Rs100 billion for development of tribal districts and giving three percent share to them under National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

The writ petition was filed by vice-chairman of Tehreek-i-Islahat Pakistan Party, Malik Habeeb Noor Orakzai on the advice of the Party's Chairman Shahjee Gul Afridi.

The petitioner has pleaded the PHC through Advocate Muazam Butt to direct the federal and all provincial governments to provide Rs.100 billion for the development of tribal districts and give three percent share to them under NFC Award in the light of decision of the Federal Cabinet.

The petitioner said that since 1979, the former tribal areas were facing war-like situation, which resulted in human losses and destruction of infrastructure. The situation there also made the implementation of the law of the land very difficult due to which the pace of development remained very slow, he added.

He stated that countless number of terrorist acts had occurred there which displaced thousands of tribal families from their homes and ruined the educational environment.

The situation also took its toll on the employment opportunities in the region, he said.

The petitioner said in his petition that despite of suffering huge human and property losses, the tribal people never compromised on the integrity of the country. He said now, it is the responsibility of the federal and all provincial governments to take into account the sufferings of the tribal people and make efforts to bring the merged areas at par with the developed parts of the country. This would benefit the entire country, he added.

The petition stated that by utilizing the natural resources of the merged areas, the entire country would prosper and become rich. It said that social justice and equal treatment are basic right of the people of the merged districts. Living a life with peace and dignity is also the basic right of the people, it added.

The petitioner prayed the court that in the light of the Constitution of Pakistan, the federal and all provincial governments should be directed to allocate Rs100 billion annually and three percent share in NFC award for the rehabilitation and development of the merged areas.

